Good news for all those who above all suffer from the cold in winter, especially in houses that perhaps are not as well insulated as they should be or simply those in which, due to their characteristics, it is impossible to maintain an ideal temperature.

If underfloor heating is absolutely out of the equation, there is now a more affordable and much easier to install alternative, logically.: heated rugs, which, like electric blankets and the like, use electrical resistance to generate heat, and in their case there are up to 50 x 80 cm at incredibly low prices. In this size they only cost 22 euros on AliExpress.

That is with shipping from Spain, a very clear advantage, and of Choice program of this store, which implies that delivery will be in a maximum of five days and with 15 days of return.

This foot mat is available in various sizes, up to 80 x 50 cm, and offers different temperature levels.

You have the option of buying another smaller and cheaper version, but in any case a radiant rug For that price it is a real bargain, especially if you look at what the same version costs on Amazonwhere it goes to 254 euros.

You can use one or more, depending on the surface to be covered, and they have several intensity levels available. There is even a variant that intelligently modifies the heat it generates depending on the needs of the moment.

What is clear is that if you suffer from your feet in winter, something common if the floor in your house is crazy, it is a good option to have, for example, in a small study, the work area or at the foot of the sofa.

The pattern simulates wood, something that may or may not match the floor at home but in any case cannot be modified or chosen and is what practically all sellers have.

In the case of this product there is a clear and evident difference between what it costs to buy it on AliExpress, even in the Spanish version of the store, and what it costs to do it on Amazon, undoubtedly because the person who sells in the latter store is not the company. but an external seller who wants to make a profit on a product that is very fashionable.

Obviously it is not close to the comfort that real underfloor heating offers, but it is a good option in certain circumstances and the investment is minimal.

