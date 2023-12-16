In the modern era, where time is a luxury and efficiency a necessity, having a device that makes household tasks easier is essential. Imagine a always clean home, shiny floors and the peace of mind of not having to worry about daily cleaning.

This is what he promises DreameBot L10s Ultra, a robot vacuum cleaner that not only cleans but also self-cleans, changing the game of home cleaning. Now on sale at 699 euros, almost half the price, it is the epitome of innovation in robotic cleaning.

The DreameBot L10s Ultra robot vacuum cleaner is a perfect combination of popular robotic cleaning technologies such as automatic emptying and automatic mopping.

Unprecedented efficiency and power

The DreameBot L10s Ultra incorporates features that make cleaning your home much easier. Its automatic emptying system, with the DualBoost 2.0 silent technology, is a clear example. This system allows the robot to automatically empty dust into a 3 liter bagoffering up to 60 days of automatic cleaning without the need for manual intervention.

But that's not all: the DreameBot L10s Ultra stands out for its powerful suction of 5300 Pa. Its 5,200 mAh battery guarantees deep cleaning, removing dirt easily thanks to its double rotating brushes.

In addition, its intelligent design makes it easy to lift fine particles and untangle hair, ideal for homes with pets. Automatic suction adjustment adapts to different surfacesguaranteeing optimal cleaning whether on laminate, carpeted or hard floors.

The DreameBot L10s Ultra doesn't just vacuum: it also offers advanced scrubbing function. After cleaning the floor, the robot lifts the mops and cleans them automatically, avoiding odors and the proliferation of bacteria. This function is perfect for keeping your floors always impeccable.

Smart navigation for a smart home

The artificial intelligence navigation of the DreameBot L10s Ultra deserves a special mention. Uses an RGB camera and 3D textured light to scan and customize cleaning strategies. This means that the robot can generate cleaning routes automatically, adapting to the type of obstacle, floor and room.

Plus, you can take control through the app to customize cleaning based on your needs and schedule. And if that wasn't enough, the robot too responds to voice commands and allows home monitoring through the Dreamehome app.

A revolution in domestic cleaning, now at your fingertips

The DreameBot L10s Ultra is not just a robot vacuum cleaner: it is an ally in home cleaning. It offers a combination of advanced technology, comfort and power, making it a valuable investment for any modern home, and even more so for its bargain price of 699 euros.

With this robot, you can say goodbye to tedious cleaning tasks and enjoy more time for yourself and your loved ones. The DreameBot L10s Ultra is, without a doubt, a step forward in the evolution of home cleaning.

