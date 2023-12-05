In the future, if there is anyone left on planet Earth, clocks will stop having 24 hours and change absolutely all to 25 hoursand this can be a pretty big problem for all those smart devices.

And it is that the Tierra It is inevitably moving towards a 25-hour day as its rotation changes, and this has been revealed by scientists from the Technical University of Munich who have discovered that a day on Earth could last an hour longer.

Believe it or not, the rotation of the Earth does not follow a precise 24-hour cycle, but some days last longer and others last less, but to make everything much more understandable, 24 hours have been set as the length of a day. .

These inconsistencies are attributed to the heterogeneous composition of our planet that has a mixture of various solids and liquids, each of which influences the speed of rotation of the planet.

So the progress of these researchers has focused in improving an annular laser that is capable of measuring the Earth’s rotation with great precision.

This laser, which is located inside the Wettzell Geodetic Observatory, lies inside a pressurized chamber buried underground.

This device uses a mirror selection system to detect with great precision variations in the speed of earth rotationand that difference is indicated by the fluctuating frequencies between two laser beams.

And in recent years, geodesists have developed a theoretical model of laser oscillations to explain all these effects.

By incorporating a corrective algorithm, they can now eliminate such measurement discrepancies.

With this they can project that in 200 million years, a day will have 25 hours and it shouldn’t surprise you because this has happened before.

In fact, 1.4 billion years ago a day was 18 hours and 41 minutes long, and during the age of the dinosaurs, a day was 23 hours long.