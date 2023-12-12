The blood will continue to flow in a new installment of the legendary Saw gore saga.

Jigsaw is the undisputed protagonist of the Saw saga

Join the conversation

Not long ago there was the premiere of the tenth film of Saw with more than notable success. Because of this, Lionsgate has confirmed Saw XI, with games more macabre and bloody than ever. The horror franchise made a stellar return with Saw, and the new installment brought Jigsaw back with a new game that put a selection of people on the ropes. The film earned the best reviews of the entire Saw franchise. Now, months after Saw Saw XI is on the way.

The blood will continue to flow in a new installment of the legendary Saw gore saga

Few details have been revealed about the new film, but the studio confirms that the film will hit theaters on September 27, 2024. Saw X knew how to recover the best essence of the franchise with very favorable scores from the audience and critics. In terms of box office numbers, the film could not be compared with the collection achieved by the previous installments, but an improvement was felt with respect to the most recent films in the saga.

Saw X grossed $107 million worldwide, the franchise’s sixth-highest-grossing title overall. That, along with positive audience reactions, seemed to suggest that another film was very likely to be made.

Now the biggest question will be where Saw XI fits into the very confusing timeline of John Kramer’s story. Saw Jigsaw in the film, since he died in the third installment.

According to the end of saw x and its post-credits scene, it seems likely that the new film will also arrive before the second film in the gore saga. The final moments of Saw X presented the return of Mark Hoffmanwhile he and Jigsaw set another trap for Henry Kessler, one of the con artists who tried to deceive Jigsaw previously.

Continue with the story of saw x For the new film it seems like a smart way to continue stretching the formula, considering the success of the previous production. Furthermore, place Saw XI so close to the events of the older films could also imply the return of other very iconic characters. Considering there’s less than a year left until its release, hopefully it won’t be long before more information about it is revealed. Saw XI in the future.

Join the conversation