Get ready for more terrifying traps! Lionsgate has set the release date for Saw XI, the next installment in the goriest saga.

After the shocking success of Saw Now we can confirm when Saw XI will arrive. Are you in the mood for more death traps? Tell me in comments.

Saw XI will be released on September 27, 2024. So there is less than a year left to experience how this beloved saga continues.

Will Jigsaw return?

The master genius behind this wave of horror, Kevin Greutert, who surprised the world with his empathetic approach to the iconic antagonist, John “Jigsaw” Kramer, revealed that Saw X was a final tribute to the character. But, as he suggested in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he doesn't rule out future plot twists: “There are infinite directions to explore. “I wanted this movie to be a proper goodbye to Jigsaw, but in the world of horror, you never know what surprises may lie in wait.”

Also, remember that the tenth installment is chronologically located after Saw II, so Saw XI could surprise in any direction. From continuing that story to jumping to another moment in the saga. But what is clear is that it will maintain the flavor of the franchise that has made it so successful.

For now, mystery surrounds this next installment. Details are being kept under wraps as the release date gets closer! What horrors await us? Excitement and anticipation are building as fans prepare to enter this new nightmare.

Which of all the deliveries is your favorite? I really like the first one by James Wan and Saw 3D (Saw VII). I saw it in the cinema at the time and I enjoyed it a lot. But I'm more interested in your opinion, which you can leave me in comments.

