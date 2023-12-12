Lionsgate

Lionsgate surprises all fans and announces that Saw 11 is on the way. Not only that. The movie will be released in 2024! Jigsaw is back in style!

Saw 11 will be released in 2024. Get ready for more terror, because Jigsaw is back in action! Lionsgate has announced the arrival of the eleventh film in the gore franchise in autumn 2024. It will be a continuation of the sinister and disturbing saga after the success of the tenth installment this year.

The Jigsaw franchise, which constantly revives horror, surprised fans with its latest installment, marking a return to origins after years of increasingly complex sequels. And now look at Saw 11. The tenth installment presented a prequel located between the first two films, reviving the presence of Tobin Bell as Jigsaw. The murderer who seemed to have disappeared a long time ago.

The saga has returned to its best moment

After the failure of Spiral, which was a spin-off in the same universe, Lionsgate opted for a return to the original essence with the tenth installment. A choice that resulted in resounding success. And that should continue to explode with Saw 11. The film surpassed $100 million at the box office, generating great impact despite its modest budget of $13 million.. This achievement guaranteed the continuation of the enigmatic and twisted Jigsaw games.

The announcement of Saw 11 comes with confirmation from Lionsgate via Instagram. The theatrical release has been set for September 27, 2024. Although details about the cast have not yet been revealed, the public is wondering if Tobin Bell or former stars of the saga will return for this new installment. Of course, it would be exciting to know if it’s going to be another revision between installments like the tenth film. Or if, on the contrary, we will move towards the present. Maybe a new Jigsaw? We’ll see…

