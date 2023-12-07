loading…

Saving themselves from the Israeli genocide, tens of thousands of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip fled to Rafah. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Thousands of residents Palestine had fled to Rafah when the army Israel officially expanded its ground military operations to the southern city of Khan Younis Gaza Strip . They saved themselves from death and destruction due to Israel’s blind attack.

Amid a lack of accommodation in Rafah, thousands of families from the Gaza Strip have been forced to put up tents on public roads, schools and barren open fields.

There is no water, food, electricity, kitchens or bathrooms in Rafah, increasing people’s daily suffering as the UN warns of the spread of disease among the population.

“During the current war, I was forced to flee five times. First, I fled from my home in Gaza City to the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp. “After that, I went to Deir al-Balah, then to Khan Younis and finally to Rafah,” said Nashwa Mahani, a Palestinian woman who fled from the city of Khan Younis to Rafah two days ago, as quoted by The New Arab, Thursday (7/ 12/2023).

Mahani escaped from a school in Bani Suhaila which was under Israeli attack

“We escaped death to an unknown fate. We don’t know what Israel wants us to do. We are tired and will die because of the inhumane conditions we live in Gaza,” said the 42-year-old mother of five.

His relatives set up a small tent for him in Mawasi Rafah, but the tent did not have enough space for shelter.

“When my kids want to use the bathroom, they have to go to the sand to get their needs met,” she said.

“We don’t have any privacy here. Everything in our lives is public,” he added.