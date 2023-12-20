Perp Games and Project Cloud Games are working on a promising dark fantasy soulslike, which draws on FromSoftware games and the recent Lords of the Fallen.

For a few years now, the genre soulslike It has become one of the most attractive on the market. They are not games for everyone (due to their extreme difficulty), but little by little they have been gaining more impact. Tell that to Elden Ring, last year's GOTY.

No one would say it, when, in 2008, Demon's Souls was a brilliant game for some and “strange and rough” for others. Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro finished polishing the FromSoftware formula.

Soulslikes don't only live on FromSoftware, of course. Another good example is Lords of the Fallen, which is one of the most popular games of 2023. Pay attention, because In 2025 another good candidate will arrive.

His name is The Relic: The First Guardianand is a development of Project Cloud Games In collaboration with Perp Games.

Not much is known about the title, except that it is a pure dark fantasy soulslike. We have already seen its first gameplay trailer, which looks great.

Reconstruct the relics of a world in shadows

Above you can see the first trailer for The Relic: The First Guardian, a soulslike that has dazzled us with its fast movements and careful artistic section.

The only thing we know is that It will be released in the distant year 2025presumably for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Something very curious is that the title has already been rated by age (provisional) both in the European organization PEGI (+16) like in ESRB (Mature).

The Relic: The First Guardian sets us in the land of Arsiltus, prosperous in times pastwhich is now in chaos after the destruction of an ancient relic.

As the hero of this story, your mission will be to find the lost pieces of this relic, and restore peace to Arsiltus. Along the way, you will meet all kinds of enemies, dark creatures and other obstacles.

It is very reminiscent of both Elden Ring and Lords of the Fallen, based on the construction of the character with weapons, armor and runesand rewarding skill in combat.

Does this The Relic: The First Guardian catch your attention? If so, you will have to wait until 2025, but surely in the coming months we will have more details about this very promising soulslike, developed by Project Cloud Games and Perp Games.