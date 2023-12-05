Suara.com – Huawei has scheduled a new product announcement event for December 12.

The event will take place in Dubai, as a venue for launching various innovative products.

Reporting from the GSM Arena page, Tuesday (5/12/2023), according to social media teasers, Huawei will reveal a “Creation of Beauty”.

Many people speculate that the latest device to be launched will be the MatePad Pro 13.2 or MatePad Pro 11 2024, or both.

The teaser also shows off some unusual accessories.

This could be earphones or other smart gadgets with HarmonyOS.

The MatePad Pro 13.2 debuted last September with a notched screen, a Kirin 9000S chipset like the one used for the flagship Mate 60 Series smartphone, and a 10,100 mAh battery.

Two months later, its 11-inch sibling was introduced with the same SoC.

This tablet has the advantage of a satellite connection feature, which allows users to send text messages or ask for help in emergency situations without having to connect to an internet network either via cellular or WiFi.

This new feature has the same way of working on the iPhone.

This device has 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB internal storage.

Battery capacity, according to its size, is smaller than its predecessor, the MatePad Pro 11 contains 8,300 mAh.

Meanwhile, other specifications, including design and dimensions, are borrowed from the MatePad Pro 11 2022.

Both tablets have thin bezels and similar visualization on the screen.

Unfortunately, until now, it is not certain which device will be officially launched.