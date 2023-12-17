Amazon has become the online store par excellence in the world, with gigantic amounts of income that have placed Jeff Bezos, its creator, at the top of the richest businessmen in the world. Over time, ecommerce has evolved, offering us a better home delivery service, even receiving the product the same day you order it, and guaranteeing a very comfortable return process.

Thus, it is also important to know that on Amazon prices are very volatile and change from one day to the next suddenly, so it is essential to pay attention to see if they have reduced the product you wanted to buy. However, there is also a little trick to save a few euros by checking the option recurring purchase on the product completely legally. But we must take into account that a series of details.

Recurring purchase on Amazon

The recurring purchase on Amazon is an option that the store offers you to make frequent purchasesso that when you purchase a product by checking this option you save a percentage of money in exchange for subscribe and receive that same purchase periodically fully automatically.

It is a way to take advantage of your finances if what you want is to receive the item from time to time without having to wait to enter the application again and buy it again. But that price can vary over time and may have gone up or down later. Then, Amazon will notify you of the amount of the product where you are at that moment and you can decide whether to continue with the periodic payment or not.

But what happens if I want to make a single purchase and not receive more orders for the same item? To do this, you have the option of marking the one-time purchase, which will be more expensive, although you always have the possibility of making the recurring purchase and then unsubscribe from the service.

Unsubscribe from Product Subscriptions

Amazon has a section called Product Subscriptions, in which it manages periodic deliveries after having requested the recurring purchase. Thus, every time you press the recurring purchase option on a selection of products that Amazon brings together, you subscribe at the same time to the regular purchase of that item in question.

But if you want benefit from this feature and unsubscribe at the same time, you can do it without problem. Once you have completed the purchase operation by checking the Recurring Purchase option, you must perform these steps:

Go to the My Account section and select Product Subscriptions. Next, go to the subscriptions tab and you will see the active and canceled ones. Click edit and check cancel subscription. Next you must explain the reason for cancellation by choosing one of the options that appear on the screen.

In which cases should you use the recurring purchase?

Recurring purchases are often used freelancers or companies who need material to work with from time to time, for example. Or also, if you are a father or mother, you can go to the periodic purchase to receive diapers or powdered milk for your baby.

Be that as it may, you have the option to cancel the subscription whenever you want for whatever reason and, if you make a specific purchase, you can cancel it by applying the steps described in the previous paragraph. Remember that you can become a Prime user so that shipping is free.