Israel strips children and the elderly in Gaza. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – Israeli soldiers gathered dozens of Palestinian civilians in a playground north of Gaza City after forcing them to take off their clothes.

In a video shared on social media on Monday evening (25/12/2023), Palestinian civilians, including children and the elderly, were seen being detained by Israeli soldiers in a playground after being stripped down to their underwear.

The video also shows Israeli tank barrels pointing towards Palestinians wearing only underwear.

According to Anadolu, the fate of the Palestinian citizen is unknown, because the Israeli army has not commented on the video.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, killing at least 20,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounding 54,536 others, according to local health authorities.

On November 10, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson revised the official death toll from the October 7 Hamas attack, lowering the figure to around 1,200, and since then, Tel Aviv has not provided any additional information regarding the casualties.

Israel's onslaught has caused devastation in Gaza, with half of the coastal territory's housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced in the densely populated territory amid acute shortages of food and clean water.

