The Israeli army acted inhumanely by stripping dozens of captured Gaza residents naked. Photo/BBC/Social Media

As fighting raged around Khan Younis and the north, a video circulated on social media showing dozens of Palestinian men, naked down to their underwear, kneeling on the ground, guarded by Israeli soldiers.

The BBC reported that the people were thought to have been arrested in Beit Lahiya, at the northern tip of the Gaza Strip. They were apparently told to take off their shoes which were seen strewn across the road.

Other images show them being transported on military trucks. In Israeli media, the captives are portrayed as Hamas fighters who have surrendered. The final image shows the men, tied and blindfolded, kneeling in a large area of ​​sand.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said IDF fighters and Shin Bet officers detained and interrogated hundreds of terror suspects. “Many of them also surrendered to our forces over the past 24 hours. Intelligence obtained from their interrogations was used to continue the fighting,” he said.

Meanwhile, a well-known Palestinian journalist, Diaa Al-Kahlout, a correspondent for The New Arab, has been identified among those detained. The New Arab said al-Kahlout had been arrested along with his brother, relatives “and other civilians”.

London-based The New Arab said its correspondent Diaa Kahlout was detained by Israeli forces today in Beit Lahia during mass arrests.

The news agency said Kalhout’s brothers and relatives were also arrested, forced to strip and subjected to humiliating searches. They were then taken to an undisclosed location.

The report calls on “the international community, defenders and monitors of journalists’ human rights, and human rights bodies to condemn the ongoing attacks carried out by Israeli occupation forces against journalists since October 7 and make efforts to ensure they are released from detention and protected .”

