Israel razed a housing complex in the Gaza Strip, 300 people are estimated to have died. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – It is estimated that up to 300 people died in one attack Israel against a housing block in Gaza Strip on Saturday local time. This was stated by the Palestinian civil defense.

“Hundreds more are feared injured,” civil defense spokesman in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, told Al Ghad TV, after 50 residential buildings were flattened by Israeli fighter jets as reported by Middle East Eye, Sunday (3/12/2023).

Residents said up to 1,000 people lived in the area targeted by Israeli strikes in Shujaiya, a densely populated neighborhood east of Gaza City.

“The number is very large,” said Basal. “At least 300 people were killed and many more were missing under the rubble,” he added.

Basal added that the civil defense team did not have the means or equipment to handle the “massacre”.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip on Friday morning after declaring the end of a week-long humanitarian pause.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 193 Palestinians have been killed and 652 injured since Friday in Israeli airstrikes.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

The official death toll in Israel reached 1,200 people.

(ian)