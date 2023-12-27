loading…

The Israeli army steals the organs of dead Palestinians. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – The Palestinian government in Gaza accuses Israel of stealing the organs of Palestinians. They urged an international investigation into this matter.

In a statement, the Gaza-based state media office said an examination of the body revealed that its shape was significantly changed due to the theft of vital organs from the corpse. They added that Israeli soldiers handed over the bodies without their names and refused to specify where they were confiscated.

It was also said that Israeli soldiers repeated similar actions during the ongoing war in Gaza and also exhumed bodies from graves.

The statement criticized what it said was “the silence of international organizations operating in Gaza, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, towards the horrific crimes committed by the (Israeli) occupation.”

Israeli authorities have not commented on the allegations.

On Tuesday (26/12/2023), Israeli authorities released the bodies of dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers who were detained during ground operations.

Anadolu reported that the Ministry of Health in Gaza received the body through the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Gaza is responsible for their burial in mass graves.

“The UN has informed us in advance about the arrival of a number of martyrs to the Gaza Strip, estimated at around 80 bodies,” Marwan Al-Hams, director of the Mohammed Yousef El-Najar Hospital in the city of Rafah, told Anadolu.

“The bodies arrived in containers, some were intact, some were destroyed, and some were rotting,” he added.

(ahm)