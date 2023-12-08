loading…

Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz reportedly died while training using an F-15 fighter jet. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is in mourning. Saudi Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud died at the age of 62.

The Saudi Kingdom announced on Thursday (11/12/2023). Reports in Arab media claimed the prince died in a plane crash.

The Saudi royal court announced the prince’s death in a brief statement, saying that funeral prayers for the late royal would be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

Read Also

Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz is the son of Prince Bandar and grandson of the first Saudi king, King Abdulaziz. Born in 1961, he was a lieutenant colonel in the Royal Saudi Air Force and served as assistant chief of intelligence at GIP, the Saudi intelligence agency, from 2004 to 2012.

Although the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s statement did not reveal the cause of his death, Lebanese news outlet Al Mashhad reported that the prince died when his F-15 fighter jet crashed during a training exercise with the air force on Thursday morning.

(ahm)