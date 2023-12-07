loading…

A Royal Saudi Arabian Air Force F-15SA fighter jet crashed on Thursday during a training exercise. RSAF Photo/Facebook

RIYADH – An Air Force F-15SA fighter jet Kingdom of Saudi Arabia crashed on Thursday during training in the east of the country. The incident killed two crew members.

“The aircraft, which was part of the kingdom’s F-15SA fleet, crashed while carrying out a routine training mission at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran,” read a statement by Defense Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, published by the Saudi Press Agency ( SPA), Friday (8/12/2023).

This incident occurred five months after another F-15SA, a multirole fighter aircraft made in the United States (US), crashed in the training area of ​​an air base in the city of Khamis Mushait, south of the kingdom. The incident also left two people dead.

Maliki said an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the F-15SA fighter jet crash on Thursday.

For decades, the F-15 has been a cornerstone of the relationship between the Saudi Air Force and the United States, the Gulf kingdom’s main security partner, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which is part of the US Department of Defense.

“The F-15SA will help deter potential aggressors by enhancing the Saudi Air Force’s tactical capabilities to defend against regional threats,” the agency said in a 2010 statement notifying the US Congress of its planned sale of 84 of the planes to Riyadh.

