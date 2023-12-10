In the next few days the Saudi sovereign fund (PIF) will complete the purchase of 25 percent of the shares of the company that controls London’s Heathrow airport, one of the busiest in the world. At the end of November the fund and the French investment company Ardian, financed in turn by Saudi Arabia, had reached an agreement to purchase the shares of the Spanish company Ferrovial at a price of 2.8 billion euros, well above their value. According to several newspapers, other companies that have shares in the airport are also ready to sell them to the Saudi sovereign fund.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has a value of over 700 billion dollars and is the main tool available to Prince Mohammed bin Salman to implement his economic growth and development plan, which would progressively emancipate Saudi Arabia from dependence on oil and guarantee it an increasingly important role in the sectors of technology, healthcare, tourism and indeed sport. It is trying to do so through investments in many different sectors and all over the world.

The PIF was formed in 1971 to invest the large surpluses of public money accumulated through the oil industry. It is a sovereign fund, i.e. an investment fund owned by the state, and invests public money in financial instruments, such as shares or bonds, or in real estate. It is typically the richest countries that have sovereign funds, such as those exporting natural resources and oil: these countries pool all fiscal surpluses, i.e. tax surpluses, which are usually very high, into the fund and use them to invest in various activities. guy.

The Saudi fund has invested heavily in local businesses, such as banks, construction companies, energy companies (including Saudi Aramco), telecommunications companies, ports, tourism infrastructure and so on. However, one sector on which it is focusing a lot is that of air transport: for example, it recently inaugurated the Riyadh Air airline to encourage tourist flows to the country.

Among the objectives of the Saudi government there is also that of increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the creation of the GDP, up to bringing it to 10 percent by 2030: it is not only an ambitious goal, but perhaps also unrealistic, considering that it is a mostly desert country and on average the share is much lower in countries with a strong tourist vocation (for example in Italy tourism is worth 6 percent of the GDP).

When PIF and Ardian complete the purchase of Ferrovial’s shares they will have 25 percent of the airport against 20 percent of the Qatar Investment Authority, 12.62 percent of the Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement of Quebec, the 11.2 percent of the Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, 11.2 percent of the Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, 11.18 percent of the Australian Retirement Trust and 10 percent each of the China Investment Corporation and the Universities Superannuation Scheme.

According to the Times, which consulted sources within the companies, the sovereign funds of China, Qatar and Singapore should maintain their shares, while other investors could sell them: in that case the Saudi sovereign fund and Ardian would have almost 60 percent. The agreements in force between the airport’s shareholders allow shareholders to sell the shares at the same value established by the agreements between the PIF, Ardian and Ferrovial. The 2.8 billion euros granted by Saudi Arabia for 25 percent of the shares increased the value of the airport to just over 8.2 billion euros, more than double what was estimated so far.

