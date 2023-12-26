loading…

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud meets US President Joe Biden during the Gulf Cooperation Council Plus 3 Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 16, 2022. Photo/AP

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia is not interested in taking part in the new US-led coalition to protect commercial traffic in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

The kingdom prioritizes internal security and economic development, The New York Times reported, citing US and Saudi officials.

“Saudi Arabia views the prospect of peace on its southern border as a more attractive goal than joining a naval action after eight years of fighting a rebel movement that is draining Saudi coffers and helping to push Yemen into one of the world's most acute humanitarian crises,” the report said. the newspaper on Monday (25/12/2023).

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, described in the report as the kingdom's “de facto” ruler.

Mohammed bin Salman wants to turn Saudi into a business hub by 2030 and is seeking to resolve conflicts and ease tensions in the Middle East, including through rapprochement with regional rival Iran.

Yemen has been hit by armed conflict between government forces and Houthi rebels since 2014.

The situation worsened in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, in collaboration with Yemen's internationally recognized government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis.

The Houthis retaliated by attacking Saudi troops and firing missiles at Saudi Arabia.

After armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas escalated in October, the Houthi group has stepped up their attacks on cargo ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.