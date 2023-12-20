Many, perhaps all, thought that Sauber had announced its new name – after losing the support of Alfa Romeo – with the publication of the official entry list for the 2024 Formula 1 season, but this is not the case.

The team directed by Alessandro Alunni Bravi had appeared on the list of teams present in the next Formula 1 World Championship under the name Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, with the sponsor Kick able to purchase the rights to the chassis name for the next two seasons (2024 -2025).

Yet the team based in Hinwil has released a short message from which it is easy to understand that the name used is only temporary, awaiting the presentation of the official one.

“It seems that the name of our team, recently announced, has attracted a lot of attention…”, says the message that appeared on Sauber's pages on the main social networks.

“While we are not yet ready to reveal the final result, we understand what is at stake. Rest assured that we are on a mission to bring to life the most exciting identity this team has ever seen.”

“Gone are the days of brevity and sweetness. We are preparing a feast.”

The posts, if possible, are even clearer: “If you think you already know, think again…”. The date marked to know the new, real name of the team is New Year's Eve, i.e. January 1, 2024.

Sauber thus took advantage of the possibility of using a provisional name to register for the next season, only to change it and use the official one at a later time. The same ploy used by AlphaTauri, registered as Scuderia AlphaTauri RB although it has been clear for some time that the team directed by Laurent Mekies will bear the name of Racing Bulls.

Meanwhile, according to what Motorsport.com has learned, Sauber will be one of the first teams to unveil its 2024 single-seater. The date of the presentation would be set for February 5, in the week that will serve as the red carpet for all the new cars created for the next Formula 1 season.

In this regard, as per tradition, Ferrari was the first to reveal the presentation date of its single-seater. The veils will fall from the new Rossa on February 13th, just as Motorsport.com had announced to you a few days before the announcement by the Prancing Horse.

Returning to Sauber, the team has decided to completely abandon the philosophy used on the 2023 single-seater which led the team to finish in penultimate place in the Constructors' World Championship. It will be a real revolution not only because of the parts that are all different compared to the recently concluded season, but precisely because of the change in design direction, so as to have greater possibilities for functional development during the season.