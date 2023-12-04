With the last act of the 2023 season, the partnership between Sauber and Alfa Romeo also came to an end, with the Italian brand thus deciding to say goodbye to Formula 1, even if only as main sponsor.

For this reason, starting from next year, Sauber will return to its old identity, at least before passing under the banner of the Audi brand starting from the 2026 season, when the German company will officially enter the top series in conjunction with the arrival of the new technical regulation. In fact, the team has already confirmed that the Audi logo and name will not appear in these two years, but the name change will only take place in 2026.

In its various guises, Sauber has unveiled its new cars in Austria and Germany, although clearly most of the unveilings have taken place in Switzerland. For example, the C43 was unveiled at a joint ceremony in Zurich and at the team headquarters in Hinwil. Over the years there have been exceptions, such as the launch in Warsaw of the C41, the single-seater for the 2021 season, thus celebrating the collaboration with the sponsor Olren.

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Andreas Seidl, CEO of the Sauber Group, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, CEO and Representative of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team

But the Swiss team has never taken the wraps off one of its cars in the UK, which will change ahead of the 2024 season. Speaking at the Autosport Awards, Alunni Bravi said: “On 10 December, as soon as the FIA ​​publishes the list of the members, we will obviously announce the name of the new team.”

“I think it will be a surprise and we can’t wait to start the collaboration with our new partners. We will have, I think, a new approach in terms of communicative marketing and we will launch the car here in the UK,” explained the Manager of the team.

Sauber will race under a new name next year after ending a six-year relationship with Alfa Romeo, five of which saw the team race under the Italian manufacturer’s name, as the Swiss team raced again in 2018 under the name “Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team”.

“This year we ended our successful partnership with Alfa Romeo. And for 2024 we will, of course, have a different name. But we don’t want to reveal anything more tonight.”

For Sauber it was a complex season, in which it obtained only 16 points, finishing in penultimate place in the constructors’ standings. An undoubtedly disappointing result after the sixth place obtained in 2022. Despite knowing that most of the points in last season had arrived at the beginning of the championship, when the C42 could enjoy a weight advantage over its competitors, the engineers were convinced that with the new aerodynamic philosophy for 2023 the team could have done well once again.

However, despite the change in concept, the hoped-for improvements did not arrive, with performance in fast corners representing one of the C43’s most important weaknesses. The performances in qualifying were equally deficient and, on those few occasions in which they were able to make a difference on the flying lap, the team was unable to play its chances properly in the race, as in Hungary. For next season the riders have already confirmed that the engineers have opted for substantial interventions, with the hope of being able to take a significant step forward.

When asked about the changes that will be seen in the next 12 months for the Sauber Group, Bravi explained: “Of course we are working very hard in the transformation process. We are still a small, independent team, but the challenge is big, so we are working to develop every area, every department. It’s not just a question of size, but also of finding the right people, as Sir Jackie Stewart said: people will be key.”

“And the most difficult challenge for us is to identify the best professionals. Of course, the challenge is great. We cannot buy time and we are fully aware of this challenge. And I think managing expectations will be one of the most challenging things.”

