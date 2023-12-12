Microsoft, like most technology companies, seems to want to embrace artificial intelligence for each of its services, and Windows is not going to be left behind.

Microsoft has been promoting and praising all the technical capabilities of Copilot for its operating systems, an assistant that is not only in Windows 11but it also recently came to Windows 10.

But the arrival of Copilot In the Windows ecosystem it could have greater importance, and those from Redmond are already even comparing it with the birth of the start button, a button that could even be replaced by this assistant.

In fact, a few weeks ago, during a talk at the Snapdragon Summit 2023, Satya Nadella, president and CEO of Microsoft, said that Copilot “is like the Home button. You become the orchestrator of all your experiences with the app. So, for example, I just go there and express my intent and it takes me to an app or it takes the app to Copilot, so it helps me learn, consult and create, and I think it completely changes user habits.”

In this way, he is comparing Copilot itself with the revolution that the Windows start button represented in its time, to such an extent that it could even end up replacing it.

More recently, at AMD’s Advancing AI event, Microsoft corporate vice president, Pavan Davuluri, slipped similar words: “Now, for us at Microsoft our core experience is really Copilot. “Similar to how the Start button is the gateway to Windows, Copilot for us is the entry point to this world of AI on the PC.”

Obviously Windows 12 would also opt for Copilot, but on this occasion they would be working on a more advanced Copilot that would improve the features of the current one.