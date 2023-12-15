Suara.com – The Telecommunications and Information Accessibility Agency, Ministry of Communication and Information (BAKTI Kominfo) is currently preparing a construction project for the Republic of Indonesia Satellite 2 (Satria 2) as a continuation of the Satria 1 Satellite.

Main Director of BAKTI Kominfo Fadhilah Mathar explained that the Satria-2 Satellite was prepared because the current capacity of Satria-1 is still insufficient to cover all public areas and public services that are not accessible by terrestrial technology.

“So we still need more capacity. So that's what we will add through Satria-2,” he said when met at the BAKTI Kominfo Office, Friday (15/12/2023).

The woman who is familiarly called Indah explained that the Satria-2 satellite is not intended for the location currently reached by Satria-1. According to him, Satria-2 is aimed at new locations that so far have not been reached by fiber optic or microwave technology.

He explained that the Satria-2 Satellite has a capacity of up to 300 Gbps. This is twice as large as the Satria-1 which has a capacity of 150 Gbps.

Head of the BAKTI Kominfo Satellite Division, Sri Sanggarama Aradea, added that the Satria-2 Satellite will add capacity and locations that Satria-1 did not previously reach.

Head of the BAKTI Kominfo Satellite Division Sri Sanggrama Aradea when met at the BAKTI Kominfo Office in Jakarta, Friday (15/12/2023). (Suara.com/Dicky Prastya)

“So actually, if you look at it, satellite capacity will always be lacking. So in the end we will add more capacity, while we wait,” he said in a separate session.

Aradea admitted that the Satria-2 Satellite procurement project is still in the technical discussion stage with the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) and the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu).

“Not yet (procurement), now the process is with Bappenas and the Ministry of Finance to enter the green book, and we are still having technical discussions with them about how to fund it,” he added.

He estimates that the Satria-2 Satellite infrastructure development project will start in 2024. However, BAKTI Kominfo still needs further studies so that the internet network from the satellite can be on target.

“I think it will be 2024 but I don't know what quarter it will be. We want to do more mapping so we can be on target,” he explained.

Aradea explained that the 300 Gbps capacity of the Satria-2 Satellite will be divided into two satellites, namely 2A and 2B. The reason is, one satellite can only provide a capacity of 170 Gbps.

“I once calculated, approximately 170 Gbps for the satellite we currently have, the same type as Satria-1. So if we want to pursue 300 (Gbps), we have to have two in two different slot orbits,” he added.

“So if there are two satellites, he will bring the satellite and have two orbital slots,” he continued.

Aradea revealed that the investment value for the Satria-2 Satellite requires 884 million US dollars or around Rp. 13.7 trillion. Later this facility can reach an additional 45,000 points.

“The additional points are 45,000 if I'm not mistaken, and we are still working on this, which is certain because the capacity for Satria 1 itself is actually lacking. So we will later point to the three satellites that we already have to increase the capacity below, technically like that,” he said.