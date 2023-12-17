The most elegant cosplay for the most powerful sorcerer of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Satoru Gojo is one of the most beloved characters in Jujutsu Kaisen

Join the conversation

Jujutsu Kaisen cuenta con characters of immense charisma which can already be considered some of the most beloved and recognizable in Shonen animes of recent years. And many fans will agree that Satoru Gojo would probably be a big favorite. when choosing the most popular character of the entire work.

The achievements made by what is usually considered as the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen have fascinated many of the fans of the work and this is precisely a compelling reason why Gojo is a frequent choice when making cosplays as interesting as the one we share with you today.

Satoru Gojo becomes real thanks to this professional cosplayer

It has been the cosplayer @weian_vann who has been in charge of bringing to reality what is one of the most beloved anime characters of the moment, maintaining the great charisma that the character possesses in this incredible characterization work:

This has not been the only time that @weian_vann has cosplayed Satoru Gojo, however, for this occasion he has decided as a touch of distinction to give the sorcerer a particularly elegant look dressing him in a suit instead of wearing the dark uniform that is usually seen among the members of the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College.

Perhaps the most faithful thing we can see in this version of the character is, in addition to his hairstyle, the black tape that covers your eyes and that attracts so much attention when taking a look at the character for the first time. And it is that the author himself has clarified on more than one occasion the reasons why Satoru Gojo covers his eyes.

The sorcerer's participation in the exciting second season of Jujutsu Kaisen It is worth mentioning. He was, along with Suguru Geto, the main protagonist of the 'Stellar Plasma Vessel' arc, but his scenes in Shibuya were scarce due to the script twist that resulted in his imprisonment in the Confining Prison, the terrifying Cursed Object. that has trapped Gojo in a reality foreign to ours, disabling their great powers and putting our heroes on the ropes.

Join the conversation