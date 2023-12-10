An excellent Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen crossover has turned Satoru Gojo into a Demon Hunter.

Satoru Gojo has visited the world of Demon Slayer in two impressive fanarts

Jujutsu Kaisen se ha convertido en one of the most important anime of 2023 for months now for its incredible second season, which has already excellently adapted ‘The Stellar Plasma Vessel’ and is doing the same with ‘The Shibuya Incident’, one of the darkest and most best rated of all the work.

Although Satoru Gojo is absent from many of the most recent chapters that we have seen in this arc, the sorcerer demonstrated in his few scenes his immense charisma and he has also been the protagonist of a couple of wonderful fanarts that You have been transported directly to the world of Demon Slayer.

Satoru Gojo, the Pillar of Infinity

That was the impressive title given to him by the talented artist @jeezartzz to his version of Satoru Gojo in his crossover with Demon Slayer. and you can see the excellent design of its creation in the following publication:

As we can see, the artist has dressed the character in the uniform worn by all members of the Demon Extermination Corps, including the outstanding Pillars. Furthermore, she has decided to decorate his uniform with a haori that is aesthetically reminiscent of the one worn by Giyu Tomioka with the difference that Satoru’s is made up of white and light blue colors like the color of his own eyes.

Among the characters in Jujutsu Kaisen are experts in katanas and all types of bladed weapons such as That one o Maki ZeninHowever, Satoru Gojo’s way of fighting does not require them, so the artist has also imagined What would be the katana that Gojo would use?whose cover shares the light blue color of her haori and her eyes.

Satoru Gojo is, in addition to being one of the characters most beloved by fans of this anime, the most powerful sorcerer of his time. A true legend. And that is why its sealing in the terrifying Confining Prison has impacted viewers so much, making it easier for the villains to take the lead in the midst of the chaos that is occurring in Shibuya, the setting for the story arc that has already has changed the history of Jujutsu Kaisen forever.

