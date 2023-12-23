loading…

Satellite images show signs that China wants to test nuclear weapons at the Lop Nur site. But Beijing denies this. Photo/Maxar Technologies

BEIJING – Satellite imagery published in a detailed report by The New York Times shows the signs China who want to try it out its nuclear weapons. The image shows the reactivation of the Lop Nur nuclear test facility in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region.

From the satellite imagery, Beijing may soon be in a position to conduct a full nuclear test or possibly a subcritical nuclear explosion. Subcritical experiments simulate nuclear explosions using chemical explosives.

China's efforts to increase nuclear testing would demonstrate Beijing's interest in testing and qualifying some of its newest nuclear warhead designs for use on a number of new-generation ballistic and cruise missiles.

The New York Times analysis is based on evidence provided by Dr Renny Babiarz, a leading international geospatial intelligence expert. Barbiarz, a former Pentagon analyst, spent years studying satellite images of the Lop Nur facility where China conducted its first nuclear test on October 16, 1964.

“The activities at Lop Nur occurred at one of the most sensitive moments in US-China relations,” wrote The New York Times.

“President (Joe) Biden has said that he is trying to ‘stabilize’ increasingly contentious relations and, at a summit last month with Xi Xinping, the Chinese leader, sought a deal,” continued the report, which was released on Saturday (23/12/2023 ).

China, for its part, has rejected the reports.

Satellite imagery shows a process of improving facilities at the Lop Nur site over the last few years.

“In 2017, an old site with several buildings was transformed into a sleek, ultramodern complex surrounded by a security fence,” wrote The New York Times.