With the arrival of 2024 also comes the update of the payment of the different taxes of the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

Fortunately, one group of taxpayers will receive up to 30 percent discount on property tax payments for 2024, so they can save some money.

The Fiscal Attorney of Mexico City, Salvador Juárez, shared that for taxpayers who live in CDMX They will receive up to 30 percent discount when paying property tax in 2024.

The Government of CDMX, through the Secretariat of Administration and Finance (SAF), announced that Fixed fees and discounts will be applied to property tax payments, which will be evaluated according to each owner.

Other regions of the country will also have discounts, but they have not been announced yet.

MV

