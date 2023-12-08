For many Mexican workers, all the procedures that have to do with the Secretariat of Tax Administration (SAT) It seems very cumbersome to them, however, everyone is clear that they are the ones who keep your money. taxes and that, in some cases, it is possible to owe you money. For the latter, it is important that all taxpayers are clear about their finances and how the SAT operates.

In it employee regime There are natural persons who receive salaries and other benefits derived from subordinate personal work at the disposal of an employer, including profit sharing and compensation for separation from their employment.

In the case of annual returns for each fiscal year, employers are responsible for submitting the return for each of the employees. This is done in the month of April, but in the case of individuals, the SAT clarifies the following:

If your income is only from salaries and up to 20 thousand pesos from nominal interest, you do not need to declare. If you are an employee and have a credit balance, declare whenever you want during the year and the Treasury will refund you.

Likewise, employees who meet these assumptions must declare taxes:

If you obtained income greater than 400,000 pesos in the year. If you worked for two or more employers in the same year, even if you have not exceeded 400,000 pesos. If you requested your employer in writing not to submit your Annual Return. If you stopped providing your services before December 31 of the year in question. If you provided services for salaries to people who do not make withholding, such as embassies or international organizations. If you obtained other cumulative income (fees, rent, business activities, among others) in addition to salaries. If you received income from retirement, pension, liquidation or some type of worker’s compensation.

Now, if you are going to submit your annual return, it is important that you notify your employer, since, according to the Article 97 of the Income Tax Law (ISR Law), employers must calculate the annual tax for each person who provides subordinate services.

How and when should I notify my employer that I will file my annual return?

You must present in writing that you will be the one to present your annual return. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, December is the month in which bonuses are paid and it is common practice for this payment to be used to calculate the workers’ annual tax. It is for this reason that this is a good time to notify it.

Article 181 of the Regulations of the Income Tax Law states that the reference document must be submitted no later than December 31 of the fiscal year by the worker who is going to submit the declaration.

