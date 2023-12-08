Individuals can bill for some medical expenses, so consider doing so on future occasions. He Tax Administration Service (SAT) explains that among the list of personal deductions you can include medical and dental fees and professional services in psychology and nutrition.

In April, individuals are required to submit their 2023 annual return to the SAT, procedure that they have the opportunity to verify what their expenses and income were and thus obtain a favorable balance. Therefore, it is essential to identify which taxes are deductible.

According to the SAT page, the following medical expenses can be deducted:

Medical fees

Dentist, treatments and consultations

Psychology and nutrition services

Medical expenses due to disability or disability

Hospital expenses

Medicines included in bills for hospitalization (that are included in hospital receipts, not pharmacy receipts)

Clinical analyses, laboratory studies or prostheses.

Purchase or rental of devices for restoration or rehabilitation

Nurse fees

In addition, other expenses that are also deductible are these:

Prescription optical glasses for up to 2,500 pesos Payments for medical expenses insurance premiums The real interest, effectively paid in the year, for mortgage loans for your home Donations Mandatory school transportation Voluntary contributions to the retirement fund Local taxes for salaries Tuition fees ( from preschool to high school)

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions