If you are a person who carries out commercial, industrial, motor transportation, agricultural, livestock, fishing or forestry activities, regardless of the amount of income you receive, You can register in the Business and Professional Activity Regime of the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

Some examples of business activity are: mechanical workshops, restaurants, inns, cafeterias, economic kitchens, canteens, bars, grocery stores, schools, pharmacies, hardware stores, parts stores and craftsmen.

This is one of the Tax Regimes in force in Mexico and it is possible that Individuals registered in the Employee or Landlord Regime, for example, also have this regime.

Obligations before the SAT:

Sign up for the RFC. Keep your information updated with the RFC. Issue electronic invoices. Carry out Tax Accounting. Submit Monthly Returns, Annual Returns and Informative Returns. Formulate the statement of financial position and compile the inventory of stocks as of December 31 of each year.

Carry out ISR withholding when paying salaries or wages to your workers, and, if applicable, give them in cash the amounts that result in their favor as employment subsidies.

Calculate in the Annual Income Tax Declaration (ISR), the participation of workers in the company’s profits (PTU).

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions