From February 2022 to December 15, 2023, The migrants processed their Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) as natural persons.

By appointment, migrants interested in registering with the RFC must go to the SAT offices. To go to the facilities it is necessary to make an appointment at citas.sat.gob.mx

What documentation do they require?

Immigration document issued by the National Migration Institute (INM) to prove your stay in national territory, which can serve as official identification:

Permanent resident card Temporary resident card Visitor card for humanitarian reasons Visitor card with permission to carry out paid activities Border worker visitor card Temporary student resident card Proof of address for the place where you live, no older than four months.

Temporary Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) with photograph, which is processed at the representative offices of the National Migration Institute (INM), which can be used as official identification.

Foreigner with refugee status:

Temporary CURP with photograph, which is processed at the representative offices of the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (COMAR) or the National Migration Institute (INM). Refugee status recognition document issued by COMAR. Proof of address from the place where you live, no older than four months.

Repatriated Mexicans:

Temporary CURP with photography. Proof of address from the place where he lives, no older than four months. Credential to vote from abroad issued by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Returning Mexicans:

Permanent CURP, which is processed in the Civil Registry or before the consular offices of Mexico abroad or original birth certificate or naturalization letter. Proof of address from the place where you live, no older than four months. Credential to vote from abroad issued by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

