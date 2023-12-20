It is expected that next year the Tax Administration Service (SAT) Strengthen inspection through the implementation of more digital tools, which is why it will be very important to remain vigilant in correctly complying with tax obligations.

No matter what economic activities you carry out, The following tips will be useful to make your payments to the SAT and keep all your information updated.

Bill your income. Invoice all the income you generate, from the service loan to the monthly salary payment. Employers must issue a digital tax receipt for each income.

With these invoices you will be able to carry out your monthly or bimonthly accounting, as well as the presentation of your monthly declaration.

Also invoice the expenses and verify that they are in accordance with your activities. When deducting expenses, they must be kept related to the activity you perform.

Update the electronic signature and the tax mailbox. This year the SAT announced a fine for people who do not update their tax mailbox, with costs ranging from 3,420 pesos to 10,266. It is important to keep this information updated as it is necessary to carry out the procedures.

Invoice personal expenses. You must keep in mind that there are certain personal expenses that can also be deducted, whether funeral, medical, clinical or educational studies.

File your annual return in 2023. April 2024 will be the time in which the declaration will be made, do not forget to make it in the appropriate time and manner.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions