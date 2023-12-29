The Tax Administration Service (SAT) has a tool called Tax Mailboxwhich is a communication channel between the SAT and taxpayersand aims to simplify the notification of administrative acts and sending messages of interest in an agile and secure manner.

Activating this tool became a obligation more than taxpayers since 2020 and not enabling it would result in people being subject to some type of fine. Thus, the SAT has set the deadline for activating the Tax Mailbox as December 31, 2023.

If you are one of the taxpayers who has not yet registered your Tax Mailbox or do not know how to activate it, below we share with you the steps to follow to do so effectively.

How to activate the SAT Tax Mailbox?

Through the X social network, the Tax Administration Service shared with citizens the simple steps to follow to activate this tool. To carry out the process, what you must do is access the institution's official web portal at sat.gob.mx.

Once inside the website you must Click on the Tax Mailbox Minisite button, which is located at the bottom left of the page. Then select the option “Enable your Mailbox.”

Enter with your RFC and password or current e-signature. Next you will be asked to register your contact information:

Email.

Phone number.

Confirm your means of contact within 72 hours of registration. To confirm the email you must click on the link you receive, while to confirm your phone number you will be asked to enter the code sent to you via SMS message. Once the above has been confirmed you will receive in each one of them a notice to inform you that you have a message in your Tax Mailbox.

Enter your Tax Mailbox, then the “My files” section, once inside the section access the “My Announcements” section, then You must download the acknowledgment that appears.

And that's it, after following these simple steps you will have your SAT Tax Mailbox enabled. This institution It also reminds those taxpayers who already have the tool active to update their contact information.

