The year 2023 is about to end and that means one thing: completing many necessary procedures, as happens with some requirements of the Service tax administration (SAT).

Throughout the year, The SAT made several reminders to taxpayers to promptly enable their tax mailbox, since carrying out this procedure has been a tax obligation since 2020.. Likewise, the administrative body has invited citizens to register and keep their means of contact updated, since failure to do so is also grounds for infringement.

Even, as reported, in recent months the SAT issued several resolutions modifying the 2023 tax miscellany so that more taxpayers had the opportunity to avoid fines and be able to continue with the regular process of issuing electronic invoices with a complement for the transfer of goods and merchandise.

In accordance with the last extension given by the administrative body, provided in the miscellaneous fiscal resolution 2024, The deadline to enable or update the tax mailbox was set for December 31, 2024for which the SAT has made available to the general public an instruction that shows the step by step to carry out the process as soon as possible and don't miss the date to have legal certainty in your acts, resolutions and tax operations in the years to come.

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), together with the SAT, published an infographic through social networks in which It explains precisely how it is possible to enable your tax mailbox in less than ten steps.

The first thing you have to do to activate your tax mailbox is to enter sat.gob.mx and then follow the following process:

Click on the Tax Mailbox Minisite button on the lower left side Select enable your mailbox Log in with your RFC and password or current signature Register your means of contact: email (there can be up to five) and cell phone number Confirm your means of contact within 72 hours of registration, in the case of: email, click on the link you receive. If you registered a cell phone, enter the code that you receive via SMS message in the Configuration option of your Tax Mailbox. After confirming your contact methods, you will receive a notice in each of them to inform you that you have a message in your Tax Mailbox. Enter to your Tax Mailbox / My files / My communications and download the acknowledgment

