The Tax Administration Service (SAT) has established December 31 as the deadline for the activation of the Tax Mailbox. This tool is essential for communication between the SAT and taxpayers, so it must be enabled before the mentioned date.

The Tax Mailbox serves as an official channel for SAT notifications about any pending tax situation. It has been an obligation since 2020 and failure to activate it could result in fines.

It is important to emphasize that not all taxpayers are required to enable the mailbox. Those without tax obligations, without economic activity or employees with annual income of less than 400 thousand pesos are exempt from this obligation..

How to activate the Tax Mailbox?

To enable this function, it is necessary to enter the official SAT website, go to the Tax Mailbox option and log in with the corresponding password or e-signature. Following this, you must access the configuration section and enter the activation code received via SMS. The requirements to activate this function are:

Possess an e-signature or electronic signature (for legal entities). Have an e-signature, portable e-signature or password (for natural persons). Have at least one email and cell phone number on file; Up to five email addresses can be added.

It is essential to comply with this requirement within the established period to avoid inconveniences and fines.

