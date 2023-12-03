The Tax Administration Service (SAT) announced that some taxpayers will benefit from support that extends until February of next year 2024. This is because for some people there will be tax forgiveness for five months.

This period covers from October of this year, 2023, to February 2024.since it is aimed at taxpayers who were affected by the passage of the Hurricane Otis in Guerrero.

The following are the indications that determine the conditions in which those affected by Hurricane Otis can be exempt from collecting taxes during the aforementioned period.

That your fiscal domicile is located in the municipalities of Acapulco de Juárez or Coyuca de Benítez.

On the other hand, some actions have been launched that aim to normalize economic activity in this entity:

Immediate 100% deduction of investments in new or used assets. The suspension of the collection of tax debts from taxpayers who make partial payments until February 2024. Donations received by those affected will be exempt from taxes. Prioritization towards people who are interested in building Authorized Donees.

