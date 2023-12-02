Are you the owner or possessor of vehicles that transport merchandise? If you are the owner of the vehicles and the goods or merchandise that move within the country, but you do not generate income from transportation, it is necessary that you issue an invoice. You must document the transfer of the goods through an electronic invoice that includes the corresponding information.

He Service tax administration (SAT), is a government institution that is responsible for ensuring that both natural and legal persons contribute what they correspond, in addition this system can apply tax legislation, that is, through tax laws it can apply infractions and the amounts of the fines for conduct or omissions if tax laws are not followed.

That is why they must comply with tax obligations, otherwise you may be violated or charged as a crime, depending on the case. Stay informed of your tax responsibilities.

The Waybill It is a document that anyone who moves merchandise within national territory must issue to cover the transfers, otherwise they may receive a fine of up to 112 thousand pesos.

Failure to comply with the obligation of the Carta Porte Complement could generate a fine, in the event that the authorities carry out a verification and you do not have your Digital Tax Receipts over the Internet (CDFI), where the transfers of the merchandise in national territory are justified. , you can be violated with a fine that varies from $880 pesos to $17,030 pesos. Furthermore, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that there is a fine for not issuing an amount of the $19,700 pesos to $112,650 pesos.

