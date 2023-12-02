The use of debit cards among the Mexican population has become the most common form of financial management, for example, saving money. According to Condusef data, around 25 million people (35.5% of adults) They save through a financial institution.

However, from this practice doubt arises among all users regarding how much is the maximum that can be had in a bank account and if there is some kind of fine for exceeding the allowed limit. Below we resolve that doubt.

Is there a limit amount on your debit card so that you are not charged taxes?

You should know that the banking institution you are affiliated with does not set a maximum amount of money for debit cards and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) It also does not establish a limit that you must have on your card that generates tax obligations.

However, there is a limit amount to receive money on your card, which will depend on the level at which your card is in accordance with the provisions of article 115 of the Law of Credit Institutions of Mexico.

Level 2: It allows monthly deposits of up to 3 thousand UDIS, approximately less than 24 thousand pesos.

Level 3: The monthly deposit limit is 10,000 UDIS, that is, 76,000 pesos and can be requested by individuals and legal entities.

Level 4: They have no monthly deposit limit, unless the bank decides to agree with the client, and can receive monthly deposits of more than 76,000 pesos.

What is the maximum amount for monthly deposits?

The ISR Law (Income Tax) established in 2022 that the maximum amount for monthly deposits or monetary receipt on the debit card is 15 thousand pesos.

If this amount is exceeded, the SAT may require a declaration and payment of taxes corresponding to the origin of those funds.

