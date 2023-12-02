From that a person reaches the age of majority in Mexico, 18 years old, They must necessarily register in the Federal Taxpayer Registry in accordance with the provisions of the Tax Reforms announced by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

Once registered and as time passes and they obtain a job, all citizens will face the Tax Administration Service (SAT) because it is in charge of collecting taxes in the nation.

In this context, it is worth noting that by 2024 there will be an increase in the payment of the savings tax, so if you have decided to invest your savings in banks and investment funds you will find yourself with a new tax burden.

How much will the increase in the savings tax be in 2024?

The Congress of the Union has specified that starting next year The Tax Administration Service will triple the Income Tax (ISR) withholding rate In the savings of all Mexicans, this will be applied directly to the capital or money saved of the people.

Initially, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit proposed that this increase be from 0.15% to 1.48%, which would imply a tenfold increase in relation to the current rate; however, it was decided that the increase would remain at 0.5%.

This increase will be carried out automatically by financial institutions and the amount will be notified to savers when they receive their returns or verify their account statements.

