Currently having a debit card has become essential for people, because in addition to being able to pay with it in an endless number of places, you can also make transfers to other bank accounts, pay for some services such as electricity and water, or Use it as a savings account.

This tool is really useful for people, however, there is always concern about the issue of the Tax Administrative Service (SAT)if there is a limit of money that can be had in our accounts.

The answer to this question is NO, since the SAT There are no penalties for accumulating money in your account in this way. However, there are considerations linked to the advantages provided by certain banks and financial technology companies.

These organizations offer benefits based on maintaining an average monthly balance, a tactic adopted by companies like Nu and Banregio to attract customers.

Despite the attractiveness of this benefit, it is essential to keep in mind that the returns generated are subject to Income Tax (ISR)although generally, the payment process of this tax It is automatic from the bankwhich implies that it is not required to submit an additional declaration to the SAT for this income.

How much money can I have on my debit card?

On the topic of how much money I can have on my debit card is that there is no limit, however, Yes, you must have certain cards that allow you to do so.

Here we mention the type of card and the levels:

Level 1: Debit cards of this level cannot receive more than 750 UDIS per month, equivalent to five thousand 700 Mexican pesos. The accumulated balance cannot exceed one thousand UDIS, that is, seven thousand 600 pesos.

Level 2: Level 2 debit cards have a monthly deposit limit of 3,000 UDIS (22,800 pesos). They can exceed this limit up to six thousand UDIS or 45,600 pesos if the funds belong to government subsidies.

Level 3: At level 3, debit cards have a monthly deposit limit of 10 thousand UDIS (76 thousand pesos).

Level 4: Level 4 debit cards do not have a preset monthly deposit limit, unless the bank agrees one with the customer. This allows receiving deposits of more than 76 thousand pesos per month.

