The Tax Administration Service (SAT) recently launched the SAT Mobile Invoice.

This novelty, according to the organization, is used to generate and send your income 4.0 invoices, in addition to consulting your CFDI for free at any time.

Another interesting point is that it also generates a QR code with your tax data, which makes it easier to issue invoices.

Who can use it?

Natural and legal persons.

How does it work?

Download the SAT Mobile Invoice application. Available on Google Play for Android devices and App Store for iOS. Log in by capturing your RFC and password. Accept the terms and conditions. Validate your information (name(s), paternal and maternal surname, or company name) Configure the catalogs in the “Settings” section. Add information from optional fields if required. Register your frequent customers. Click the save button. Capture invoice data. Stamp the invoice. Download the XML and PDF files (printed representation) Share the invoice by the means you have enabled on your device (email, WhatsApp, Messenger, etc.)

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions