Upon reaching the age of majority and being part of the formal labor sector, you must comply with tax obligations before the Tax Administration System (SAT), since this body is in charge of applying tax legislation so that individuals and legal entities contribute proportionally and equitably to public spending.

By not complying with your obligations as a taxpayer, you may be affected by fines or legal problems.so it is important that you stay up to date with all tax payments and other fiscal obligations.

If you have a question about how to find out if you have any fines with the SAT, below we tell you what the steps to follow are.

How do I know if I have a fine with the SAT?

Access the official SAT website https://www.sat.gob.mx/home

Select the “Tax debts” section Click on the “Start” button Register the requested information Capture the verification values ​​shown in the image (Captcha) Select “Total payment” Generate the line capturing the debts to be paid Save or print the capture line to make the payment. Subsequently, enter the banking website or visit a bank branch and make the corresponding payment

If you do not have any fine or debt, the portal will send you a message clarifying that everything is in order, so you can rest assured.

