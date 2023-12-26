The Tax Administration Service (SAT) reminded taxpayers that it is a tax obligation since 2020 to have the tax mailbox enabled, and to register and keep their contact methods updated, so failure to comply with this is grounds for infringement.

The organization recalled that The tax mailbox is a communication channel between the SAT and taxpayers, and aims to simplify the notification of administrative acts and sending messages of interest in an agile and secure manner.

The SAT listed some of the benefits of enabling the tax mailbox, being a private and personalized portal, which saves time and resources. At the same time, gives legal certainty to the acts and resolutions issued by the SAT, as well as the operations carried out.

Tax benefits and facilities

Meanwhile, through this medium you have electronic notification at any time and place, as long as you have an internet connection and it allows you to be informed in a timely manner of any information requirement or resolution derived from procedures carried out.

It also allows you to receive information about tax benefits and facilities and invitations to tax programs. At par, provides useful information for compliance with tax obligations and procedures.

The SAT recalled that the tax mailbox must be enabled by all taxpayers registered in the Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC), except for natural and legal persons who are before the RFC with a canceled tax status, due to being exempt.

Meanwhile, natural persons without tax obligations, without economic activity, and salaried employees with annual income in the immediately preceding fiscal year of less than 400 thousand pesos have the option to do so or not. Similarly, natural and legal persons who are before the RFC with a suspended tax status.

The SAT said that to consult frequently asked questions, enable it for the first time, update the means of contact and learn more information about the tax mailbox you can visit the minisite: http://omawww.sat.gob.mx/BuzonTributario/Paginas/index. html

