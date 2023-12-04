To be up to date with your obligations as a landlord of a premises or a house, you must register in the RFC and keep your information updated in the following cases, in accordance with the Tax Administration System (SAT).

Address change. You must submit your change of address notice online, where you will update your new address information.

Increase or decrease in obligations. You must carry out this procedure when you change your economic activity or modify an obligation such as the presentation of declarations or change of different compliance periodicity. You can start and finish the process online.

Suspension of activities, when you interrupt your economic activities. The process begins and concludes online.

Keep your accounting, if you opted for deductions specific to your activity.

Issue electronic receipts when you receive the amount of the income in which you must note the property account number of the property in question. In the case of real estate leasing lawsuits in which the lessee is obliged to pay the rent due, the lessor must prove having issued the corresponding CFDI before the judicial authority.

Request tax receipts.

Submit declarations:

Provisional ISR and make the tax payment monthly or, if applicable, quarterly, if your monthly income does not exceed 26 thousand 411.52.

Definitive VAT.

Make the tax payment monthly if you rent a commercial premises or furnished home.

Remember that if your total income from the immediately preceding fiscal year did not exceed 4 million pesos, You are relieved from submitting information on operations with third parties (DIOT) and from sending electronic accounting.

Annually, during the month of April of each year.

Informational:

In the event that you receive other income in cash, in national currency, atyes, as well as in pieces of gold or silver, whose amount is greater than 100 thousand pesos.

If you have workers to whom you made salary payments and to whom you made payments for employment subsidy (only for fiscal years 2016 and previous).

