This December, The Tax Administration Service (SAT) has issued a crucial warning for those who receive additional benefits, such as the savings account and different benefits. It is common for formal workers to receive additional income as part of labor benefits, but the question arises: Should taxes be paid on this extra income?

First of all, it is important to understand that this additional income is granted by companies legally and in accordance with the law as part of employment benefits. However, The SAT uses these incomes as indicators of economic activity to collect the corresponding taxes.

Although all income and expenses must be reported to the SAT to comply with tax obligations, the institution clarifies that Not all movements require the payment of taxes. In the specific case of the savings banka common tool implemented by companies for the benefit of employeesthe SAT reports that these funds do not generate taxes. The savings account consists of the worker's direct saving of his legal salary, and the taxes were already paid at the time of saving.

And what happens with the bonus?

According to him SATthe bonus It is also exempt from taxes, as long as it does not exceed a certain limit. This limit is calculated in Units of Measurement and Update (UMA)being an UMA equivalent to $103.74 pesos Mexicans. So that the bonus is subject to the Income Tax (ISR)must be 30 times greater than the value of a UMA, that is, approximately $3,112.20 pesos. In short, if your bonus does not exceed this amount, it is not subject to taxes.

It is crucial to be aware of these tax regulations to avoid inconveniences with the SAT. Consulting with a tax advisor can provide greater clarity on individual tax obligations, ensuring proper compliance with current regulations.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions