For those who have a car, one of their biggest weekly expenses is Gasolineso it is important to consider them within the deductible expenses; However, for this to be deducted, there are a series of requirements that are stipulated in the article 27 of the Income Tax Law (ISR) and the main thing is that this fuel is strictly for the economic activity you carry out.

Las moral peoplethat is, companies that meet the following conditions can deduct gasoline:

That the vehicle is its own When a company leases a car to a company with a value of up to 175 thousand pesos or 250 thousand pesos if they are hybrid or electric vehicles

While the Physical persons They can do so when their tax regime is through fees or with business activity.

In that sense, Those who are under the wages and salaries regime cannot deduct gasolineThat said, we explain if it can be deducted if you pay with cash.

Can I deduct gasoline if I pay in cash?

Yes, the gasoline deduction can be made if it is paid in cash, but the amount must be equal to or less than two thousand pesos for the purchase of fuel.

This applies to maritime, air and land vehicles that are used to carry out the trade or profession, as long as you have the digital tax receipt (CFDI) corresponding.

To issue an invoice, at the gas station you can issue an invoice ticket and later, you will have to make the movement.

