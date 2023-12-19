The Biancoceleste coach commented on the defeat against Inter: “Excellent match for 65 minutes. We struggle to finish”

Another defeat for Maurizio Sarri's Lazio and only 5 points collected in the last five championship matches. The Biancocelesti continue to struggle and this time it is Simone Inzaghi's team who bring home the result from the Olimpico, who go 0-2 thanks to goals from the usual ThuLa. The Tuscan coach commented on his team's performance as follows: “We played a good match until the second goal, we played on equal terms against a great opponent, but we were conditioned by an error in the middle. The whistles? I think they were due to the mistakes of the past and not to tonight's game.”

“Predictable? a cliché”

—

Sarri then continued by responding to criticisms of the team's play: “We are not too predictable, it's a cliché, Barcelona have won for ten years playing the same way. Today we did well in the dribbling phase, laying the foundations on which we must restart”. Finally, he spoke about the team's ambitions this season: “We are halfway between those seen last year and those of this year. We play the same balls in the area, but we create much less.”