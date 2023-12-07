Removed from the squad for disciplinary reasons, the Uruguayan did not take part in the Italian Cup match yesterday. But in the next few hours there will be a confrontation between the player and the managers

An opening. Even quite determined. Maurizio Sarri has extended his hand to Vecino, who was left out of the squad in recent days after the Uruguayan had an argument with the coaching staff. The club decided not to let him participate in the Italian Cup match that Lazio won on Tuesday evening against Genoa. “There’s nothing to clarify, it’s not even one of the most sensational locker room matters but the club, in agreement with me, has decided on this solution – explained Sarri -. We’ll talk about it again in a few days, for now This is the situation”.

The goal was to send a signal to the whole team. At a time when Lazio are behind in the standings (they are only ninth), reasons for tension will not be accepted or tolerated. We must all row in the same direction.

the situation

The player denied an initial reconstruction according to which the technical staff and the club did not appreciate the way in which he is training or his attitude when he entered the field in the last season of the championship against Cagliari. “I don’t know if there will be a way to heal, but I imagine that the possibilities are there, despite the fact that I saw the managers being very determined”, Sarri further explained. In the next few hours there will be a discussion between the player and the managers to put an end to the story. And move on. Sarri hopes for nothing else.