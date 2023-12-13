The Biancocelesti coach: “In the first ten minutes of the first and second half we played too carefree. The difference between us and Atletico Madrid was above all there”

Maurizio Sarri smiles despite the 2-0 defeat by Atletico. He finished the group in second place, but not bad. Thinking about winning in Madrid was frankly complex. “I'm a bit angry, we came to a difficult stadium against an excellent opponent. Everything we did wrong, we paid for and everything we created, we wasted. And it's a shame for the approach to everyone and two halves, I thought about equalizing before the break. In the first ten minutes of the first and second half we played too carefree: the difference between us and Atletico was above all there. We did our best, at this point I hope to find Barcelona because it is the only great team that I miss. I would like to meet them even if they play in another stadium, I would gladly go there”, the coach's words.

Sarri then explained the reason for the double performance: so-so in the league, good in the Champions League. “By caliber we also mean the mental one, we struggle to mentally cope with more competitions. Last year – he told the microphones of Sky Sport – we were poor in Europe and strong in the championship and this year vice versa. This is symptomatic of little mental caliber”.