The coach: “When I talk about the environment I’m not referring to the club, but to the surrounding area. There is a perennial sense of dissatisfaction. We come from 3 wins and a draw but it seems like a funeral”

December 12, 2023 (change at 8.56pm) – madrid (spain)

Maurizio Sarri throws flowers at Atletico, buckets of freezing water at the environment surrounding Lazio and a warning about this match against Atletico which he defines as “difficult to frame”. At stake tomorrow at the Metropolitano is first place in the group. A draw is enough for Atletico, and the ‘Colchoneros’ are looking for their 20th consecutive home win, to equal the club record: “Well, we already knew that this match was tough, but if you tell me these numbers I’ll worry even more ”.

LOVE COLCHONERO

And then the declaration of love for Atletico: “I really like the environment of this stadium. If I had to choose a team to coach I would choose Atletico. Be careful, I don’t want Simeone’s job, eh? He has done an extraordinary job here and I wish him to stay another 10 years, when I will be out of the game because I will stop in a while. But 10 years ago I would have responded like this.” And then another environmental memory: “I came here with Juve. We were winning 2-0 until a quarter of an hour from the end when they started attacking us with swords, they equalized and luckily the referee blew his whistle otherwise we would have lost.”

DEVASTATING ENVIRONMENT

The jab at the Biancoceleste world came in two stages: “Qualifying for the round of 16 was a miracle – says the Lazio coach –. Everyone knows that last year we finished second only because we had three teams in front of us, the Champions League, who left a lot of points along the way and we slipped up. It certainly wasn’t due to the staff, and in the end you pay for certain limits. Atletico are clearly in another category than us and the environment around us is devastating. I’m not talking about clubs, where I feel great, but about what is around Lazio. Expectations have been created that those who trigger them know very well are unattainable, and this creates frustration. Not in me, who am of a certain age, but yes in those in their twenties, who live in a feeling of perpetual frustration like the funeral air that surrounds us. In the 2000s Lazio reached the round of 16 in Europe only twice.” And then again: “The Lazio environment doesn’t need a victory to set it on fire, on the contrary, it must calm down, it must become logical and consequently optimistic, because if illogicality reigns it is difficult to be positive, it is a condition that it doesn’t help.”

the match

“No, I haven’t thought about training, otherwise tomorrow what the fuck will I do all day, until 9 in the evening? And no, I’m not making calculations about the next match, because this one against Atletico has its own precise value. And it’s difficult to pin down because it seems useless given that we’re both qualified but there’s something at stake, first place, which could be difficult. So the choices will go in that direction, not towards the match against Inter. Atletico and Inter are two teams that are significantly better than us, so we have little chance of success. But we will play them well, very well.”

praise of the cholo

They point out to Sarri that Simeone is always accused of defensiveness but that this Atletico team is averaging 3 goals per game in the Champions League, the best attack with City and Arsenal: “Defining a coach like Simeone as defensive seems very simplistic to me. It’s a big word: he plays with Griezmann in midfield to use the two strikers. Then it is clear that he knows how to defend himself in a tough way and by staying low, but he has very important offensive numbers.”

cholo happy

In the morning Simeone had also spoken. Not much, because he has no voice. And then just 5 questions, the last one on Lazio, to which Cholo responded with a beautiful declaration of love: “When at the end of the other round I saw that both we and Lazio were already qualified, I was very happy. We’re fighting for supremacy, but in the meantime we’re both in it and it’s very positive for the growth of Lazio, a club that has given me so much in my career as a footballer, just as I was surrounded by an affection from the fans that I will never forget. . For me, this is a challenge with a team that I love and that brings me great memories.”

