Chivu's center forward will be called up by Inzaghi to fill the void left by Lautaro, the captain of the Rossoneri Primavera called up by Pioli due to the absences of Pobega and Musah: here's what they can give

Francesco Sessa

22 December 2023 (change at 3.13pm) – MILAN

A 2004 and a 2005 to the rescue of the Milanese. On one side Amadou Sarr, on the other Kevin Zeroli. Inter in attack, Milan in midfield: Christmas under the Madonnina is not full of gifts, if anything there are gaps to try to fill. If Inzaghi will have to do without Lautaro Martinez against Lecce and (most likely) also for the away match in Genoa against Grifone, Pioli must go to Salerno without Musah and Pobega. It is inevitable for both of us to cast an eye on Spring.

sar

—

Last Sunday, Sarr and Zeroli competed on the pitch at the Konami Youth Development Center (formerly Interello), in the baby derby between Inter and Milan which ended 1-1 with goals from Cuenca and Di Maggio. A week later they will be with the grown-ups, ready who knows to taste Serie A football. Sarr was not called up by Cristian Chivu for the away match in Lecce, an unmistakable sign of his presence with the first team. Not an absolute novelty for the left-handed attacker: it will be the fifth call-up of the season in Serie A, the sixth also considering the one in the Champions League for the match against Benfica at San Siro. With Chivu he plays at the center of the trident, he is 1.90 meters tall but has more of a second striker's movements. Inzaghi has been keeping an eye on him since the summer, in the Primavera he is not disappointing: four goals in the league, two in the Youth League and one in the Italian Cup.

zeroli

—

Zeroli is a year younger but is already a leader of Ignazio Abate's midfield, complete with a captain's armband on his arm. He has been at Milan all his life, this year he seems to have acquired even more awareness: proof of this are the three goals scored in the Youth League group, which the Devil finished in first place ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Zeroli has a habit of scoring goals, he has also scored two goals in the league, both at home against Atalanta on matchday six. He was born in Busto Arsizio, with an Italian father and a Nigerian mother. He recently changed attorney, passing under the management of Raffaela Pimenta. Romantic fans see this and think back to Gullit's braids. He is early, very early. We are only at the first step, or rather the second: he had already been called up for the first matchday in Bologna, in Salerno he will return to sit on the bench of the greats.

